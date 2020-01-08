It was a day that belonged to the bowlers in the ongoing Big Bash League. If it was Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan to get the first hat-trick of the day, it was Pakistan’s pace sensation Haris Rauf who claimed the second.

Uncapped Pakistan pacer Rauf scalped the hat-trick hours after Khan did it for the Adelaide Strikers. Rauf picked up his hat-trick against Sydney Thunder at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), whereas Khan did it against the Sixers.

The Afghanistan skipper’s hat-trick was spread over two overs where he picked up the wickets of James Vince, Jack Edwards and Jordan Silk. Khan ended with figures of four for 22 in his four overs.

The second hat-trick of the day came when Melbourne Stars’ Haris Rauf removed Matthew Gilkes, Callum Ferguson and Daniel Sams off successive deliveries in the last over of Sydney Thunder’s innings. This was the first hat-trick for any Melbourne Stars bowler in the BBL.

Here are the videos:

🗣️ Rashid Khan’s got a hat-trick on Josh Hazlewood’s birthday! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/4alJfpWzCY — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

An iconic BBL moment. Enjoy Haris Rauf’s hat-trick! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Qm8iYrIRfA — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

Rauf was the pick of the bowlers for the Stars as he picked three for 23 runs in his quota of four overs.

This season of Big Bash has lived up to the expectation of the fans as there has been a good battle between the bat and the ball. The two hat-tricks’s also come at a point of time when cricket is being criticised for being heavily in favour of batsmen.