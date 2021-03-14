Speculations were rife ahead of the auction this year that two new franchises would be added to the IPL family, but because of time constraints – it cannot happen in the upcoming edition of the lucrative league. A senior BCCI source privy to the developments has revealed that the two teams would feature in the next edition of the cash-rich T20 league. The auction of which will take place in May during the fourteenth season of the IPL. Also Read - IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's NEW Monk Look is Going Viral on Twitter | SEE PIC

"The 10 team IPL will roll on from next year and the bidding process and finalisation of the new franchises will be completed by the month of May this year. Once the teams are finalised, they can start their operational work which takes considerable time," revealed the source in a conversation with PTI.

Earlier, reports had suggested that the two new franchises could be one from Ahmedabad and the other from Kanpur. Also Read - Indian Girl Fan Steals Show During 1st T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium

This means the 2022 edition would see the expansion of the league. In 2011, IPL was a 10-team league after Kochi Tuskers and Pune Warriors were brought onboard. However, the very next season saw the termination of KTT following their breach of BCCI’s terms and conditions.

Meanwhile, IPL 14 is all set to return to India after the thirteenth edition was played in UAE due to the pandemic situation in India. Fans are expected to be back in the stands for the upcoming season of the IPL which starts from April 9.

