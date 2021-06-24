London: Two-time Olympic champion Andy Murray will lead the British tennis team at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Team Britain announced on Thursday. Also Read - Novak Djokovic Beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to Clinch French Open 2021 Title, Wins 19th Grand Slam Overall

Murray defended his men's singles title at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, becoming the first men's tennis player to win two Olympic gold medals in the singles event.

Besides competing in the singles, Murray, who received a wild card for the Olympics, will also compete in doubles, partnering Joe Salisbury, reports Xinhua.

“The Olympics means a huge amount to me, it’s a massive honour to be able to compete at a fourth Games,” said 34-year-old Murray, who is set to play at the Wimbledon Championships next week after receiving a wild card.

The three-time Grand Slam winner has been struggling to find his way back after being out of competition due to hip and groin injuries for quite some time.