Fernando Alonso says he's motivated to racing in elite competitions and that a return to Formula One could be on the cards for the former two-time world champion.

The Spaniard has reportedly held talks with Renault for a seat in 2021 having won both his titles in 2005 and 2006 with them before quitting F1 at the end of 2018 season.

"I'm in great physical shape and my motivation is sky high, so I wanted to focus on a top-level category, be it the return to F1, the endurance championship, Indycar," Alonso was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Alonso has tasted success in other racing events including twice winning the Le Mans 24 Hour endurance event and finished 13th in his Dakar Rally debut in January.

He reportedly plans to race at this year’s Indianapolis 500 as well.

“It was when I was searching for challenges and options for the coming years that I decided to opt for the Dakar adventure,” Alonso said. “It was like tossing a coin and seeing how I could enjoy what’s a really different car. It was a positive experience that I’m sure I’ll do again in the future.”

“(But) I think that my next challenge will be a top-level one because I still think that I’m at 100 percent to go out and do it,” he added.

Renault have a vacant spot for 2021 after it was announced that Daniel Ricciardo will switch to McLaren for 2021.

Alonso’s manager Flavio Briatore has also confirmed that the 38-year-old has found the motivation to drive in F1 again having spent some time away from the sport.

“Fernando is motivated. A year out of Formula One has done him good. He has detoxed himself and I see him calmer and ready to return,” Briatore told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.