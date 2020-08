Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Twiga Titans vs Buffalo Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction Tanzania APL T20 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s TWT vs BUB at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club: In the upcoming Tanzania Advanced Players (APL) T20 League, Twiga Titans will take on Buffalo Blasters at the Gymkhana Cricket Ground, Dar-es-Salaam – August 9 in India. The Tanzania APL T20 TWT vs BUB match will begin at 5.30 PM IST. Check out the Tanzania APL T20 Match number 5 TWT vs BUB Prediction and Dream11 Team Fantasy Tips Today. Twiga Titans made a winning start of their campaign and will look to register the second consecutive win. On the other hand, Buffalo Blasters lost their opening match and they will look to open their win account. Also Read - SH vs NS Dream11 Team Prediction Malaysian T10 Bash 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Southern Hitters vs Northern Strikers T10 Match Probable XIs at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur 5.10 PM IST August 9

TOSS – The toss between Tembo Stars and Chui Challengers will take place at 5 PM (IST) – August 9. Also Read - SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland Women's Super 50 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women ODI Match Probable XIs at Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin 3.30 PM IST August 9

Time: 5.30 PM IST Also Read - SKK vs EB Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Finland 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For SKK Rapids vs Empire Blades T10 Match Probable XIs at Kerava National Cricket Stadium 2.30 PM IST August 9

Venue: Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- N K Mapunda

Batsmen- F H Dahodwala, V Patel, Z Abbas

All-Rounders- A Baghel (C), S Jumbe (vc), K Nassoro, H Chohan

Bowlers- H Sangwale, A Akida, D Mehta

TWT vs BUB Probable Playing XIs

Twiga Titans: Jatin Darji, A Akida, Kassimu Nassoro (C), Zahid Abbas, Harsheed Chohan, D Mehta, N Kelvin Mapunda, T Rashidi, Bhavesh Govind, L Festo, F Athumani.

Buffalo Blasters: Ankit Baghel, Yakesh Patel, M Omary, Vishal Patel (C), S Jumbe, Goodluck Andrew, A Siwa, Jay Hirwania, H Sangwale, F Hatim Dahodwala, A Selemani.

TWT vs BUB Squads

Twiga Titans (TWT): Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda, Ally Hafidh, Bhavesh Govind, Zahid Abbas, Kishwabi Ngozi, Jatin Darji, Faraj Athumani, Kassimu Nassoro, Tambwe Rashidi, Harsheed -Chohan, Nyenje Hashim, AbdulRahman Akida, Dhrumit Mehta, Lazaro Festo, Karimu Athumani.

Buffalo Blaster (BUB): Mohamed Omary, Athumani Siwa, Ayubu Swedi, Firoz Hatim Dahodwala, Vishal Patel, Yakesh Patel, Adnan Zariwala, Ankit Baghel, Goodluck Andrew, Salum Jumbe, Abubakar Selemani, Hassan Sangwale, Jay Hirwania, Sefu Athuman, Wilbert Martin.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TWT Dream11 Team/ BUB Dream11 Team/ Twiga Titans Dream11 Team/ Buffalo Blasters Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.