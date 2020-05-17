Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Taiyuan Textile vs Cathay Life Women's Super Basketball League Match – TY vs CA at Cathay Compan at Banqiao Stadium: Continuing their red-hot form in the competition, Cathay Life have been quick to show why they have accorded such respect from their opponents and experts. On a seven-game winning spree, Cathay have emulated its 2019 form to near a 30-game winning spree across both the seasons. After beating Telecom 96-49 yesterday, Cathay will once again step out onto the court as outright favourites and it's rightful for them as per their pedigree. Having doled out a trouncing to Taiyuan only three days back in a 114-58 thumping, Cathay showed the clear gulf in quality between the two sides.

Meanwhile, Taiyun made amends for that performance yesterday with an 82-67 win over Taipower. Taiyuan went onto further consolidate second position in their favour. Women's Super Basketball League is a semi-professional basketball league in Taiwan that sees the participation from four teams including Cathay Life, Chungwa Telecom, Taiwan Power, and Taiyuan Textile. Cathay Life has been absolutely dominant winning all but one season since 2005.

My Dream11 Team

Point-guards: P Lo, H Fan Shan

Shooting-guards: C Yu Chun

Small-forwards: L Huang

Power-forwards:L Yu Ting (SP), L Jun Yi

Centre: L Wen Yu, T Pei Chen

TY vs CA Starting 5s

Taiyuan Textile: Liu Jun-Yi, Ching Cho, Tsai Pei-Chen, Chen Yi-Feng, Hsiao-Tong Peng.

Cathay Life: Lin Yu-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Wei-An Chen, Huang Fan-Shan, Zheng Yi-Xiu.

TY vs CA Likely Squads

Taiyuan Textile: Chen Yi-Feng, Lin Wan-Yu, Shen Hsin, Hsiao-Tong Peng, Zhang Xin-Ke, Ching Cho, Feng Xin-Lian, Chen Ting-Yu, Liu Jun-Yi, Hsieh Jung-Chu, Wu Ying Jie, Tsai Pei-Chen, Lin Wen-Yu.

Cathay Life: Huang Fan-Shan, Jou-Chen Huang, Pin Lo, Chen Yu-Chun, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Wu Yi-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Lan Hao-Yu, Han Ya-En, Wang Wei-Lin, Lin Yu-Ting, Li You-Ruei, Wei-An Chen, Ou Jie, Yang Qing.

