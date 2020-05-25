Dream11 Team Prediction

TY vs CHT Women’s Super Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today’s Taiyuan Textile vs ChungHwa Telecom Match at Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan 4.30 PM IST: Also Read - TP vs CA Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Taipower Vs Cathay Life Match at Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan 2.30 PM IST

Taiyuan and Chunghua Telecom go at loggerheads in the league today, we are going to be engaged in a humdinger, a tie which goes across the full 40 minutes with the barest of margins separating the winner. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Chunghwa Telecom vs Taiwan Power Women's Super Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's CHT vs TP Match at Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan 4.30 PM IST

Dream 11 Team

Pan, Yu, Peng, Zhang, Yang, Feng, Xu, Lin Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Taiyuan Textile vs Cathay Life Women's Super Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's TY vs CA Match at Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan 2.30 PM IST

Starting Five

Taiyuan

Jing, Su, Cai, Lin, Peng

Chunghua Telecom

Pan, Xu, Wang, Huang, Wen

SQUADS

Taiyuan: Lin Wan-Yu, Shen Hsin, Chen Yi-Feng, Zhang Xin-Ke, Hsiao-Tong Peng, Chen Ting-Yu, Ching Cho, Feng Xin-Lian, Hsieh Jung-Chu, Wu Ying Jie, Liu Jun-Yi, Tsai Pei-Chen, Lin Wen-Yu

Chunghwa Telecom: Fan-Shan, Pin Lo, Jou-Chen Huang, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Chen Yu-Chun, Wu Yi-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Han Ya-En, Lan Hao-Yu, Lin Yu-Ting, Wang Wei-Lin, Li You-Ruei, Wei-An Chen, Ou Jie, Yang Qing

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TY Dream11 Team/ CHT Dream11 Team/ Taiyuan Dream11 Team/ Chunghwa Telecom Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.