TY vs TP Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Taiyuan vs Taiwan Power Women's Super Basketball League, TY vs TP, WSBL Match at Taiwan Stadium: Women's Super Basketball League is a semi-professional basketball league in Taiwan that sees the participation from four teams including Cathay Life, Chungwa Telecom, Taiwan Power and Taiyuan Textile. Cathay Life have been absolutely dominant winning all but one season since 2005.

Taiyuan vs Taiwan Power Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's Basketball match, Taiyuan vs Taiwan Power Dream11 Team Player List

TY vs TP My Dream11 Team

P Huizhen, C Yi-Feng, Y Ke-Shi, H Peng, C Cho, L Xiye, L Jun-Yi, T Pei-Chen (SP)

TY vs TP Squads

Taiyuan: Lin Wan-Yu, Shen Hsin, Chen Yi-Feng, Zhang Xin-Ke, Hsiao-Tong Peng, Chen Ting-Yu, Ching Cho, Feng Xin-Lian, Hsieh Jung-Chu, Wu Ying Jie, Liu Jun-Yi, Tsai Pei-Chen, Lin Wen-Yu

Taiwan Power: Kuo Chia-Wen, Lai Xin-Yu, Yuzhen Zhuang, Peng Huizhen, Yu Ke-Shi, Lin Yi-Jun, Li Yixuan, Lin Jiaci, Su-Yi Rou, Chun-Huan Li, You-Jing Jhang, Wu Yi-Xuan, Chen Yijun, Liu Xiye, Liu Yi-Chun, Xin Yizhi, Li Ya-Jie, Yang Zhiyu

