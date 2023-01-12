Home

Tymal Mills Wants To Use International League T20 To Get Back Into England Playing XI

Tymal Mills was a part of the England squad that won the T20 World Cup 2022 beating Pakistan in the final. However, he didn't get a game in the tournament.

Tymal Mills (C) during Desert Vipers' jersey launch. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Desert Vipers pacer Tymal Mills wants to use inaugural International League T20 as a platform to get back into the England playing XI. The 30-year-old, who was a part of England’s T20 World Cup-winning squad, just arrived in Dubai a day before.

Although Mills was in Australia, he didn’t feature in any of England’s games. With ILT20 and few others tournaments to follow, Mills wants to remind the England selectors of his credentials in the shortest format of the game.

“I am looking forward to getting back and playing some regular cricket now. I have got this tournament then maybe the PSL after that. (I am) just looking at stacking some games together and hopefully having some success and moving forward I hope to get back in the (England) playing eleven,” Mills said in a media release.

“It was disappointing not to play (in the T20 World Cup). It was brilliant to be a part of the squad, but as any player will tell you, you want to be in the eleven, you do not want to be on the side-lines. I would have rather been out there with the boys, but we had a great four or five weeks in Australia and obviously a very successful one as well,” he added.

Mills expected to come to Dubai with atleast seven to eight games under his belt but his daughter’s illness forced him out of a spell from Australia’s Big Bash Beague. Known to be a dangerous death-over bowlers in the circuit, Mills hasn’t been entrusted with the opportunity as of now but is ready to take up the role if asked.

“I assume so (but) I have not had those chats yet. I am happy to fill whatever role the team wants. I always like bowling in those big situations. That is why I am here. It is what I like to do. It is what my skill set is favoured towards. Whatever they want me to do, I will certainly give it my best,” added Mills.

Speaking about Desert Vipers’ chances of winning the ILT20, Mills sounded confident. “Of course, that is why we are here, we are certainly here to win it. I have been lucky enough to play in some winning sides over the last couple of years.

“It is a great feeling to come here and lift the trophy and have a little party afterwards, and hopefully we will have that to come,” he added. Desert Vipers play their first game on January 15 against Sharjah Warriors.