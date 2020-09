Dream11 Team Predictions

TYP-W vs SCO-W Ireland Women’s Super 50 Series: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Typhoons vs Scorchers at 3:30 PM IST Sunday, September 6:

After recording three wins on-the-trot over Typhoons, Scorchers will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the fifth game of the Women’s Super 50 series. The last match was also played at this venue only and it turned out to be a low-scoring affair. Scorchers batted first and posted 177 runs on the board.

Typhoons vs Scorchers Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players List of TYP-W vs SCO-W, Dream11 Ireland Women’s Super 50, Scorchers Dream 11 Team Player List, Typhoons Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Typhoons vs Scorchers cricket match, Cricket Tips TYP-W vs SCO-W, Online Cricket Tips Typhoons vs Scorchers Dream11 Ireland Women’s Super 50

Toss: The toss between Typhoons Women vs Scorchers Women will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Oak Hill Cricket Club



SCO-W vs TYP-W My Dream11 Team

Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Jenny Sparrow, Rebecca Stokell, Leah Paul (VICE CAPTAIN), Rachel Delaney (CAPTAIN), Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Q Anwar, A Manan, S Singh

SCO-W vs TYP-W Squads

Scorchers Women: Jenny Sparrow, Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Shauna Kavanagh, Hannah Little, Jennifer Hanna, Cara Murray, Maria Kerrison, Sarah White, Tess Maritz, Alana Dalzell, Caoimhe McCann, Anna Kerrison, Kate McEvoy, Louise McCarthy

Typhoons Women: Rebecca Gough, Freya Sargent, Rachel Delaney, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany, Louise Little, Amy Hunter, Clíodhna O’Reardon, Mya Naughton, Jane Maguire, Zara Craig, Orla Prendergast, Sarah Forbes, Celeste Raack, Freya Sargent, Sarah Condron, Georgina Dempsey

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SCO-W Dream11 Team/ TYP-W Dream11 Team/ Scorchers Dream11 Team/ Typhoons Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more