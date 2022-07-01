New Delhi: Tyrell Malacia has reportedly agreed terms with Manchester United to be their first signing, with the club pipping French side Lyon to his signature. But who exactly is he? What are his strengths and weaknesses as a player? We detail precisely that in this article.Also Read - Erik Ten Hag's Reign Officially Begins At Manchester United

Malacia is an explosive left-back, and has played for Dutch club Feyenoord his whole life so far. He has come through their youth system, and made 98 league appearances for the senior team till date. He has also captained the club on a few occasions. Despite being born to non-Dutch parents, Malacia was born in Netherlands and lived in Netherlands his whole life, therefore granting him a Dutch passport. Despite being just 22, he has already made 5 appearances for the Netherlands senior team.

Erik Ten Hag saw Malacia playing for Feyenoord, and was impressed with how he defended Ajax winger (and reported Man United target) Antony, when the two played each other. He wanted to bring him to Ajax, but was concerned to due to the rivalry between them and Feyenoord.

Malacia loves to attack down the left-hand side, pushing up the pitch with or without the ball. He likes to make options for his midfielders by moving toward the middle of the park, therefore helping his team keep possession. He has got four assists this season. He is also strong defensively, making an average of 1.1 successful interceptions per game, and 2.7 successful tackles a game. His pace, especially to recover ground on opposition attackers, is very impressive. Additionally, he has made zero errors leading to shots this season, a very good statistic for a defender.

However, he can occasionally have a bad tackle in him, having conceded two penalties throughout the season. He is also known to be weak in terms of positioning, both very significant issues in a league as demanding as the Premier League. However, these are issues that can easily be ironed out of a player’s game with the right coaching. Erik Ten Hag will hope to do precisely that.

Will Malacia succeed at the Theatre Of Dreams? We’ll have to wait and see. But if previous signs are to go by, it looks like he very well might.