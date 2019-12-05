After mentoring the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul – Rahul Dravid is working tirelessly to prepare the next assembly line of cricketers. From being at the helm of India’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018 triumph in New Zealand, Dravid has already set his sight on the upcoming Under-19 World Cup next year in South Africa.

On Thursday, young batting prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal credited the former India captain (Dravid) for providing him important tips and solutions which helped him to excel in the domestic cricket. The 17-year-old Mumbai batsman became one of the most talked-about cricketers after his sterling performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He amassed 564 runs at 112.80 with three hundreds and one fifty in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019. “Rahul (Dravid) sir guides us so well. His plans for a practice session are so clear that we know well in advance of a practice session about areas to work on.”

“He advised me to focus on one ball at a time and its helped me immensely,” said Jaiswal, who was selected in the Indian squad for ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020.

Dravid is currently serving as the NCA director and India A and U-19 coach. Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena, another member of the U-19 World Cup team, were felicitated by Ajinkya Rahane in presence of legendary batsman Dilip Vengsarkar and former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar.

The duo plays for the iconic Dadar Union, which has produced several Test cricketers. Mumbai’s Atharva Ankolekar, a spinner, has also been included in the squad.

Jaiswal said he would treat the 50-over World Cup like any another assignment and stick to the process he has been following till now. “I will just try to treat it like just another assignment and stick to the same process that I have followed all along.”

“I anyway dont think too much about results, so I will just stick to my routine and will try to give my best, he further added.

Jaiswal, who comes from a humble background, played for the senior Mumbai team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he slammed three hundreds, including a double-ton. Both are excellent platforms but they have their own challenges. The senior domestic set-up has oppositions with so much of experience so they plan better than U-19 but even U-19 isnt easy.

“With the experience at the senior level, I felt I had to optimise my experience. It taught me a lot to be consistent,” added Jaiswal.