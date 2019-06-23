Crowd violence marred the final of the inaugural Zee Bangla U-19 Football League tie between arch-rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal played at the latter’s home turf here with stones being hurled.

It was after Mohun Bagan’s Koushik Santra was awarded a penalty and he scored from the spot that the unrest started. Mohun Bagan made it 2-1 riding the goal in the 52nd minute to take the lead but East Bengal fans kept abusing the referee for awarding the spot kick after East Bengal goalkeeper Ayon Roy committed a foul on Mohun Bagan’s Deep Saha inside the box.

The match had to be abandoned as the situation could not be controlled. It was learnt that a final decision on the fate of the match will be taken by a committee comprising of representatives from IFA and Zee.

A total of 16 teams from the districts clubbed with the Big Four Kolkata clubs, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammedan Sporting and Aryan Club, took part in the inaugural edition of the tournament promoted by Zee TV.