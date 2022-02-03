St John’s [Antigua]: After a convincing victory against Australia in the semi-final of the U-19 World Cup 2022, Team India would look to carry forward the same momentum against England in the final. With the big match set to be played on Saturday, February 5 2022, the U-19 cricketers of the Indian team caught up with Virat Kohli where the former India captain is learnt to have given some valuable advice to the youngsters ahead of the all-important final at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.Also Read - You Will Bounce Back: Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up On His Bond with Virat Kohli At RCB | IPL 2022 News

Members of the current India U19 team, Kaushal Tambe and Rajvardhan Hangargekar posted Instagram stories of the virtual interaction with Kohli where all the other members of the side were also present.

"It was really good to interact with you @virat.kohli bhaiyaa. Learnt some important things about life and cricket from you which will help us in getting better in upcoming times," Hangargekar wrote in his Instagram story.

On the other hand, Tambe said: “Some valuable tips from the GOAT ahead of the finals.”

Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed’s knocks with the bat were supported by a spirited bowling performance as India defeated Australia by 96 runs in the second semi-final of the ongoing U19 World Cup here at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Shaik Rasheed and Yash Dhull put on the second biggest partnership of the tournament, adding 204 runs for the third wicket after a shaky start for the Men in Blue.

Australia never got going in their reply to 290 as leading wicket-taker Vicky Ostwal took three for 42 with Australia eventually getting bowled out for 194.

They will now face Afghanistan in the 3rd/4th place play-off on Friday before the grand finale between England and India on Saturday.

(With Agency Inputs)