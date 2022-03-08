New Delhi: After leading India to a record 5th U-19 World Cup, Yash Dhull set the Ranji Trophy on fire with this batting heroics. On his debut for Delhi against Tamil Nadu, Dhull scored back to back centuries in consecutive innings against Tamil Nadu. He also knocked a majestic double-hundred against Chhattisgarh, scoring 200 not-out off 261 balls. His innings included 26 boundaries and a 246-run stand for the first wicket with Dhruv Shorey. The 19-year old now sets his sight to follow the footsteps of former India skipper and one of the best players in the world, Virat Kohli.Also Read - Virat Kohli Wanted to Set a Bar With the Best Athletes in the World, Says Ex Team India Physio Ashish Kaushik

Dhull says that Kohli has always been his inspiration and idol and wants to interact with him and take a lot of tips from him be it in dealing high-octane games to fitness and also player management. Also Read - Women's Day Special: Geeta Basra on Virat Kohli 'Changing The Rules' to Support Anushka Sharma

“I am eager to meet Virat bhaiya. He has been my inspiration. I have always idolized him. I want to interact with him and take a lot of tips from him. I want to ask how he bats in crunch and high-pressure games, how he manages to control his mind, and how he took his fitness to another level. I have led the u-19 team, but the way Virat bhaiya handled his team and players was amazing. I want to ask him how he managed his team and ensured his players stay pressure-free so that they can put in their best performances”, Dhull told to Times of India. Also Read - India vs SL: I Would Give Rohit Sharma 9.5 Out of 10, Sunil Gavaskar Praises India Captain

Dhull will be plying his trade for Delhi Capitals in the 15th edition of the IPL.