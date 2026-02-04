Home

Sports

U19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George shatter records as Team India march into 10th final

U19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George shatter records as Team India march into 10th final

Aaron George's brilliant century alongside explosive half-centuries from Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre powered India to their 10th ICC U19 World Cup final.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre shatter records as Team India march into 10th final (Source: X)

U19 World Cup 2026: Aaron George’s brilliant century alongside explosive half-centuries from IPL stars Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre powered India to their 10th ICC U19 World Cup final with a seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan here on Wednesday.

India will now take on England in the final which is scheduled for Friday, February 7.

Afghanistan posted a challenging total of 310/4, thanks to centuries from Faisal Shinozada (110) and Uzairullah Niazai (101).

However, India comfortably chased down the target in 41.1 overs, marking their highest-ever chase in U19 World Cup history. Aaron led the charge with a brilliant 115 off 104 balls.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

He received strong support from Suryavanshi (68 off 33 balls) and Mhatre (62 off 59 balls) as India maintained a run rate above seven throughout the innings.

Suryavanshi, who is known for his explosive batting, gave India a flying start with a flurry of boundaries, particularly against off-spinner Wahidullah Zadran. However, after repeated attempts at the pull shot eventually led to his dismissal off Omarzai’s delivery.

Aaron then joined Mhatre to add a crucial 114 runs in just over 17 overs, taking India past 200 in the 27th over. Mhatre, who has been in a disappointing form in the tournament smashed a fifty, showcasing his complete range of shots.

Aaron once again played the anchor’s role after Mhatre’s dismissal as he continued to bat with the same calm composure he had shown throughout the innings. He reached his century off 95 balls, elegantly tucking one past mid-wicket for a boundary.

He along with Vihan Malhotra added 96 runs for the third-wicket partnership as India cruised to victory.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.