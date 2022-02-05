New Delhi: India seamers Raj Bawa and Ravi Kumar were in their elements against England in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua as both of them shared nine wickets among themselves to restrict their opponents to a below-par total of 189.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Dravid Great Addition But Challenge For Rohit Sharma Will Be to Replicate Virat Kohli-Led Team's Performance, Feels Arun Lal

Ravi struck first blood for India as he got rid of Jacob Bethell (2) who was soon followed by skipper Tom Prest (0) back to the pavilion with England tottering at 18 for 2. Bawa came on and carried on the good work done by Ravi by getting the better of the other opener George Thomas (27) while William Luxton (4) and George Bell (0) didn't trouble the scorers much, both were dismissed in back to back deliveries by Bawa.

The one that got of Bell was an absolute peach from the young fast-bowler as he got one to bounce a little more than what the batter anticipated and in the end could only fend it off to the keeper.

India kept chipping away at the wickets and apart from a lone hand from James Rew (95), England did not find anyone to stand its ground and see off the difficult period. Rew looked in ominous touch as all the other England batters struggled with the only other exception being James Sales (34*) who ran out of partners. The partnership between Rew and Sales yielded 75 runs and it came at a time when they were in danger of getting bowled up under 100. In the process Bawa picked up a five-wicket haul, returning with figures of 5 for 31 as Ravi got a four-wicket haul and ended with figures of 4 for 34.

India need 190 runs to win ICC World Cup 2022.