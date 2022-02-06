Kaushal Tambe may have been a tad expensive in his five-over spell with only a wicket to show for his efforts but his catch close to the boundary off the bowling of Ravi Kumar to dismiss James Rew may have tilted the match in India’s favour in a low scoring affair in Antigua against England in the U19 World Cup final.Also Read - Raj Bawa Will Get a Massive IPL Deal Predict Fans After Sensational Show vs England in U-19 World Cup Final

India got off to a great start with the ball as Raj Bawa and Ravi Kumar came to the party that helped the four-time World Champions pick up wickets at regular intervals after England skipper Tom Prest decided to bat first. Having lost the top-order for not too many on the board, England at one point were in danger of getting bowled out for less than 100. Also Read - U19-World Cup: Raj Bawa, Ravi Kumar Share 9 Wickets As India Restrict England to 189 in Final | Watch

Rew along with James Sales stitched together a 75-run eight-wicket stand that gave England some kind of respectability before getting bowled out for 189. Rew (95) played a lone hand with Sales (34*) giving him good company which would have given England a glimmer of hope at the mid-innings break.

Just when Rew was beginning to cut loose, Ravi got back into the attack and gave India the breakthrough, courtesy of a brilliant juggling effort from Tambe that ensured England don’t cross the 200-run mark. The tail didn’t last long as Ravi ended with figures of 4 for 34 but it was Raj Bawa who stole the show with a five-for, returning with figures of 5 for 31.

England kept fighting back but in the end, a score of 190 to defend became too much to ask for. Nishant Sindhu (50*) played a brilliant knock to help India clinch their fifth U-19 World Cup title.