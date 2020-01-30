In a thrilling last-over finish at the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, New Zealand pipped West Indies by two wickets in the Super League Quarter-Final 2 to enter the semi-finals on Wednesday. Chasing 239, New Zealand were in dire straits at 153/8 before the pair of Kristian Clarke (46*) and Joey Field (38*) turned it around, sealing a memorable win.

While the match will be remembered for Clarke and Field’s unbeaten 86 run partnership, there was a poignant moment much before their exploits when the West Indies innings came to an end.

With West Indies regularly losing wickets, Kirk McKenzie kept the innings from unravelling, hitting a battling 99 off 104, an innings during which he struck 11 fours and three sixes. He was the last wicket to fall as West Indies were bowled out for 238 in 47.5 overs.

An outstanding show of sportsmanship earlier today in the game between West Indies and New Zealand 👏 #U19CWC | #SpiritOfCricket | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/UAl1G37pKj — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 29, 2020

With both set of players making their way back to the dressing room, McKenzie began hobbling and looked in some discomfort. Having spotted the Windies batter struggling to walk, NZ captain Jesse Tashkoff and Joey Field rushed to his help, lifting him on their shoulders as they carried him off the field.

Their gesture drew warm applause from everyone including the support staff of both the teams and the sparse crowd that had gathered for the knockout clash at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

India limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma later quoted the tweet of the video, posted by the ICC, praising the duo for their gesture.

So good to see this #SpiritOfCricket at its best. https://t.co/qzUZjEuRt5 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 30, 2020

New Zealand are the second team to qualify for the U19 world cup semi-finals after defending champions India. Other teams in the fray for the semis include host South Africa, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan.