With the surge in Covid19 cases in India and with five months to go for the ICC T20 World Cup, United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been put on standby as an alternative venue for the marquee event. As per a report on the Guardian, could in all likelihood host the showpiece event if the current Covid19 scenario in India does not improve. Also Read - IPL 2021: BCCI to Let Players Decide on Coronavirus Vaccination

While the International Cricket Council is mulling all options, it would be a big setback for fans in India if the tournament does not take place in the country. Also Read - Australia Bans Passenger Flights From India Till May 15 Amid COVID Surge

The T20 World Cup was scheduled to be held in Australia in the October-November window, but it was postponed by the ICC keeping the pandemic in mind. BCCI sensed an opportunity and capitalised on the window which had been created and went ahead with the IPL. Also Read - 'Hai Teri Aukat': Doctor & Nurse at UP Hospital Get Into Ugly Fight, Slap And Abuse Each Other | Watch Video

In 2020, UAE proved to be the saviour for BCCI last year permitting the IPL to be held in the middle-eastern country. The tournament proved to be a runaway success, which was least expected given the pandemic situation back then.