UAE set to host Women’s Asia Cup 2026 as ACC awaits formal confirmation

The Asia Cup final is expected to be played on September 13, while the Asian Games cricket event begins on September 17

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India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu pose with the Women's Asia Cup 2024 trophy ahead of the Women's Asia Cup Final match in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, on Sunday, July 28, 2024. (Photo: IANS/@OfficialSLC)

The 2026 Women’s Asia Cup is expected to be held in the United Arab Emirates although the Asian Cricket Council is yet to make an official announcement. The tournament is likely to take place from August 28 to September 13, with all participating teams having been informally asked to keep the window free. The schedule, venues and fixtures are still awaiting final approval from the ACC leadership.

The tournament will feature eight teams – defending champions Sri Lanka, seven-time winners India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia, Thailand and hosts UAE. It will be another important event for women’s cricket in Asia, bringing together the region’s strongest teams along with three associate nations that continue to make steady progress.

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The timing of the tournament is significant because it comes just days before the women’s cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

The Asia Cup final is expected to be played on September 13, while the Asian Games cricket event begins on September 17. This leaves only a short gap for teams to travel and prepare for another major tournament, making player workload and squad management an important factor.

The UAE has become a regular host for major international cricket events over the years. Its world-class stadiums in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have successfully staged ICC tournaments, Asia Cups and bilateral series.

The country offers reliable weather, quality facilities and easy travel connections, making it a preferred neutral venue whenever required.

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Sri Lanka will enter the tournament as defending champions after defeating India in the 2024 final to win their maiden Women’s Asia Cup title. India, however, remain the most successful team in the competition’s history, having won seven titles. Pakistan and Bangladesh will also be aiming to challenge the favourites, while Nepal, Malaysia and Thailand will look to continue gaining experience against the stronger sides.

Although the dates and host country are widely expected to be finalised soon, the ACC has not yet released the official schedule or venues.

The governing body is waiting for the final clearance before making a public announcement. Once confirmed, the Women’s Asia Cup will serve as the perfect build-up to the Asian Games, giving teams valuable match practice ahead of another important event in the international calendar.