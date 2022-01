UAE U-19 vs IRE U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

UAE U-19 vs IRE U-19 My Dream11 Team

Joshua Cox, Alishan Sharafu, Tim Tector (c), Jack Dickson, Philippe le Roux, Dhruv Parashar, Nathan McGuire, Ali Naseer, Aayan Khan (vc), Matthew Humphreys, Muzamil Sherzad

UAE-U19 vs IRE-U19 Probable Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma (wk), Kai Smith, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu (c), Punya Mehra, Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Shival Bawa, Ronak Panoly, Jash Giyanani, Sailles Jaishankar

Ireland: Nathan McGuire, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox (wk), Tim Tector (c), Philippe le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Liam Doherty, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Reuben Wilson, Muzamil Sherzad

