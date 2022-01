Dream11 Team Prediction

UAE-U19 vs UGA-U19 ICC U-19 World Cup, Quarter-Final 1: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s United Arab Emirates vs Uganda at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 6:30 PM IST January 25 Tue.

TOSS: The U-19 World Cup toss between United Arab Emirates vs Uganda will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

UAE U-19 vs UGA U-19 My Dream11 Team

Kai Smith, Alishana Sharafu, Punya Mehra, Isaac Ategeka, Ali Naseer, Nilansh Keswani, Pascal Murungi, Joseph Baguma, Jash Giyanani, Adithya Shetty, Juma Miyaji

Captain: Alishana Sharafu Vice Captain: Adithya Shetty

UAE U-19 vs UGA U-19 Probable Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates Under 19: Soorya Sathish, Kai Smith (WK), Dhruv Parashar, Alishana Sharafu (C), Punya Mehra, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Ronak Panoly, Aayan Khan, Adithya Shetty, Jash Giyanani

Uganda Under 19: Isaac Ategeka, Brian Asaba, Cyrus Kakuru (WK), Ronald Lutaaya, Pascal Murungi (C), Ronald Opio, Juma Miyaji, Joseph Baguma, Christopher Kidega, Matthew Musinguzi, Yunusu Sowobi

