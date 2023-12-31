Home

UAE vs AFG 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch in India

UAE vs AFG 2nd T20I, Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I online and on TV for free in India.

UAE vs AFG 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: Muhammad Waseem-led United Arab Emirates team is set to take on Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on December 31. The Afghan side are leading the series 1-0 after a dominant 72-run win in the first match, they will have the opportunity to seal the series with a win in this match. On the other hand, UAE will try to save the series with a win in the match.

Here are the details of when and where to watch United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I in India

What time is United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match?

The United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match will be played on Sunday (December 31) from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match going to be played?

The United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Where can I watch United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match on TV?

The United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can I get live stream of United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match?

Live streaming of United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match will be available on the Fancode Website and App.

Squads

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem(c), Khalid Shah, Vriitya Aravind, Samal Udawaththa, Basil Hameed, Tanish Suri(w), Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique, Akif Raja, Dhruv Parashar, Omid Rahman

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmat Shah, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Saleem Safi

