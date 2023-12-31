Home

UAE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan, Sharjah Cricket Stadium: Muhammad Waseem’s United Arab Emirates team is going to compete against Ibrahim Zadran-led Afghanistan in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on December 31. AFG are leading the series 1-0 and would like to seal the series with a win in the second match. On the other hand, it is a must-win game for UAE to stay alive in the series.

UAE vs AFG (United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan), 2nd T20I – Match Information

Match: United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I

Date: 31st December, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Waseem Muhammad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah

All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Fazal Haq Farooqi

UAE vs AFG Probable Playing XI

UAE Probable XI: Waseem Muhammad (c), Sagar Kalyan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Samal Udawaththa, Rahul Chopra (wk), A Naseer, Raja Akifullah Khan, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Muhammad Zuhaib, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia

AFG Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq

Squads

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem(c), Khalid Shah, Vriitya Aravind, Samal Udawaththa, Basil Hameed, Tanish Suri(w), Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique, Akif Raja, Dhruv Parashar, Omid Rahman

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmat Shah, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Saleem Safi

