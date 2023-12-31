By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UAE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
UAE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan, Sharjah Cricket Stadium: Muhammad Waseem’s United Arab Emirates team is going to compete against Ibrahim Zadran-led Afghanistan in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on December 31. AFG are leading the series 1-0 and would like to seal the series with a win in the second match. On the other hand, it is a must-win game for UAE to stay alive in the series.
UAE vs AFG (United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan), 2nd T20I – Match Information
Match: United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I
Date: 31st December, 2023
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Dream11 Team Today
Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Waseem Muhammad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah
All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Fazal Haq Farooqi
UAE vs AFG Probable Playing XI
UAE Probable XI: Waseem Muhammad (c), Sagar Kalyan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Samal Udawaththa, Rahul Chopra (wk), A Naseer, Raja Akifullah Khan, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Muhammad Zuhaib, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia
AFG Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq
Squads
United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem(c), Khalid Shah, Vriitya Aravind, Samal Udawaththa, Basil Hameed, Tanish Suri(w), Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique, Akif Raja, Dhruv Parashar, Omid Rahman
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmat Shah, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Saleem Safi
