UAE vs IRE Dream11 Tips And Prediction 1st ODI

United Arab Emirates vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction 1st ODI – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's UAE vs IRE at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The excitement of 50-over cricket resumes as 1st ODI between United Arab Emirates and Ireland is all set to get underway on Friday. The 1st ODI UAE vs IRE match will begin at 11:00 AM IST – January 8, Friday. Both the teams will play four-match ODI series in the UAE. Ireland will be the hot favourites to win the match looking at the experience of their players as compared to UAE.

TOSS: The 1st ODI toss between United Arab Emirates vs Ireland will take place at 11:00 AM IST, January 8, Friday, in UAE

Time: 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Vrittya Aravind

Batters – Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (C), Kevin O’ Brien (VC), Muhammad Usman

All-Rounders – Rohan Mustafa, Gareth Delany, Aryan Lakra

Bowlers – Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Barry McCarthy

United Arab Emirates vs Ireland Predicted Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates Probable Playing XI: Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammad Usman, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Boota, Vritiya Aravind, Sultan Ahmed, Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique.

Ireland Probable Playing XI: Kevin O’Brien, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Andy McBrine, James McCollom, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher

United Arab Emirates vs Ireland Squads

United Arab Emirates: Ahmed Raza (c), Waheed Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Boota, Kashif Daud, Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Zahoor Khan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, CP Rizwaan, Alishan Sharafu, Adithya Shetty, Junaid Siddique

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O’Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

