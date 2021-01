UAE vs IRE Dream11 Tips

United Arab Emirates vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's UAE vs IRE at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: The second ODI of the ongoing four-match series between United Arab Emirates and Ireland will be played on Tuesday (January 11) after it was rescheduled from Sunday due to coronavirus pandemic. In the series opener, UAE prevailed by six wickets. United Arab Emirates vs Ireland 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of UAE vs IRE, 2nd ODI, United Arab Emirates Dream11 Team Player List, Ireland Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips United Arab Emirates vs Ireland 2021 match, Online Cricket Tips UAE vs IRE match, Online Cricket Tips United Arab Emirates vs Ireland 2021 2nd ODI, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 2nd ODI.

TOSS: The 2nd ODI toss between United Arab Emirates and Ireland will take place at 10:30 AM IST, January 12, Tuesday.

Time: 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

UAE vs IRE My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Vrittya Aravind

Batsmen – Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (C), Kevin O’ Brien, CP Rizwan (VC), Mohammad Usman

All-Rounders – Rohan Mustafa, Curtis Campher

Bowlers – Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Barry McCarthy

United Arab Emirates vs Ireland Predicted Playing XIs

UAE Probable Playing XI: Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind, CP Rizwan, Mohammad Usman, Alishan Sharafu, Rohan Mustafa, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan and Kashif Daud.

Ireland Probable Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Andy McBrine and Barry McCarthy.

United Arab Emirates vs Ireland Squads

United Arab Emirates: Ahmed Raza (c), Waheed Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Boota, Kashif Daud, Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Zahoor Khan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, CP Rizwaan, Alishan Sharafu, Adithya Shetty, Junaid Siddique.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O’Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

