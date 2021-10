UAE vs IRE Dream11 Tips And Prediction UAE Summer T20 Bash

United Arab Emirates vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction UAE Summer T20 Bash – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's UAE vs IRE at ICC Academy Oval A, Dubai: In Match 3 of UAE Summer T20 Bash on Friday morning – United Arab Emirates will turn up against Ireland at the ICC Academy Oval A. The UAE Summer T20 Bash UAE vs IRE match will start at 10:30 AM IST – October 8. UAE lost to Ireland in their opening match by 7 wickets with 7 balls left in the match. UAE kept losing wickets at regular intervals and managed to put up only 123 runs on the board. Ireland, on the other hand, with some commendable batting performances from their openers Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien, comfortably got home in the end with the loss of 3 wickets. Here is the UAE Summer T20 Bash Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, UAE vs IRE Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, UAE vs IRE Playing 11s UAE Summer T20 Bash, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – United Arab Emirates vs Ireland, Fantasy Playing Tips – UAE Summer T20 Bash.

TOSS – The UAE Summer T20 Bash Match 3 match toss between Ireland and the United Arab Emirates will take place at 10 AM (IST).

Time: 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy Oval A.

UAE vs IRE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Vritiya Aravind

Batters – Waseem Muhammad (C), Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (VC)

All-rounders – Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Simi Singh

Bowlers – Zahoor Khan, Ahmed Raza, Joshua Little, Mark Adair

UAE vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Muhammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (C), Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie (C), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Neil Rock (wk), Mark Adair, Josh Little, Ben White.

UAE vs IRE Squads

United Arab Emirates: Ahmed Raza (C), Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri, Kashif Daud, Muhammad Usman, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmed, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Waseem Muhammad, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Boota, Akif Raja, Sanchit Sharma.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie©, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wk), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Benjamin White, Lorcan Tucker, Shane Getkate, George Dockrell.

