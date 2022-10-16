UAE vs NED Highlights, T20 WC 2022, Match 2, Group A

Netherlands beat UAE by 3 wickets in a tough match between the two sides.

UAE finish their innings on 111/8 after 20 overs. Netherlands' Bas de Leede has been the pick among the bowlers picking up 3 wickets giving away 19 runs in 3 overs.

After Namibia beat Sri Lanka in the first match of the Qualifier in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the United Arab Emirates will lock horns with the Netherlands in the second match of the Qualifiers. Both teams will eye a winning start. The UAE and Netherlands have a few quality players who would have eyes on them. All in all, solid competition is expected between the two sides.