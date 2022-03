Dream11 Team Prediction

UAE vs OMN, ICC Men's CWC League 2, Match 4: Fantasy Cricket Hints UAE vs Oman Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Match at Dubai at 11.00 AM IST Mar 9 Wed:

UAE vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction UAE vs Oman ICC CWC League 2 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of UAE vs OMN, UAE vs OMN ICC CWC League 2, UAE Dream11 Team Player List, OMN Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips UAE vs Oman, Fantasy Cricket Tips UAE vs Oman ICC Match, Fantasy Playing Tips – UAE vs OMN ICC CWC League 2.

TOSS: UAE vs Oman toss between will take place at 10:30 AM IST – March 9.

Time: 11.30 AM IST.

Venue: ICC Ground, Dubai

UAE vs OMN My Dream11 Team

Vritya Aravind, Naseem Kushi, Shoaib Khan, Jatinder Singh, Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa (vc), Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood, Kaleemullah, Ahmed Raza, Bilal Khan (c)

Predicted Playing XI

United Arab Emirates

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza(c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

Oman

Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi(w), Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood(c) Mohammad Nadeem, Khawar Ali, Kaleemullah, Sandeep Goud, Bilal Khan