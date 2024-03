Home

UAE vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction Scotland Tour of UAE 2024 2nd T20I: After winning the first T20I, hosts UAE will lock horns against Scotland for the second match which is scheduled to be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on March 13 at 9 PM IST. On the other hand, Scotland will also look to bounce back in the second T20I as this is a do-or-die clash for visitors.





TOSS – The toss between the United Arab Emirates vs Scotland will take place at 8.30 PM (IST).

Time: 9 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

UAE vs SCO My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Vritiya Aravind, Mathew Cross

Batsmen – Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Waseem Muhammad, Brandon McMullen

All-rounders – Michael Leask (vc), Ayan Afzal Khan (c), Chris Greaves

Bowlers – Mark Watt, Junaid Siddiqui

UAE vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Waseem Muhammad (C), Aryan Lakra, V Aravind (wk), Tanish Suri, Basil Hameed, A Naseer, Aayan Khan, Raja Akifullah Khan, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

Scotland: HG Munsey, OJ Hairs, B McMullen, RD Berrington (C), MH Cross (wk), MA Leask, CN Greaves, MRJ Watt, GT Main, SM Sharif.

Squads

United Arab Emirates Squad: Waseem Muhammad ©, Aryan Lakra, V Aravind (wk), Sagar Kalyan/Dhruv Parashar, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Ayaan Afzal Khan, Raja Akifullah-Khan, Muhammad Jawad-Ullah, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington ©, Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Currie

