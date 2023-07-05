Home

Sports

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: UAE vs USA Dream 11 Prediction, Pitch Report And More

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: UAE vs USA Dream 11 Prediction, Pitch Report And More

UAE vs USA Dream11: The ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match between UAE vs USA will start from 12:30 PM IST at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare. Take a look at the Dream11 Team, probable playing XI and pitch report here.

The USA and UAE appear to be equally matched on paper.

The United Arab Emirates have had a poor run in the ICC World Cup Qualifier. The Muhammad Waseem-led unit will now be aiming to end their campaign on a good note when they face off against the United States on July 6. The game will take place in Harare and both teams will be vying for the 9th spot in the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 table. The USA and UAE appear evenly matched on paper. The match can go in either side’s favour. Ahead of the UAE vs USA game, here is the Dream11 Team prediction, probable playing XI and more.

Trending Now

UAE vs USA Toss – The ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match toss between UAE and USA will take place at 12 PM IST. The match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

You may like to read

UAE vs USA Date – July 6, Thursday.

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare.

UAE vs USA Dream11 Team

Captain: Ali Naseer

Vice-captain: Steven Taylor

Wicketkeeper: Monank Patel, Vriitya Aravind, S Jahangir

Batters: Gajanand Singh, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Steven Taylor

Bowlers: Junaid Siddique

UAE vs USA Probable Playing XIs

UAE: Asif Khan, W Muhammad (captain), Vriitya Aravind (wicketkeeper), Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah

USA: Sushant Modani, Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (captain & wicketkeeper), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, S Jahangir, Nosthush Kenjige, Abhishek Paradkar, Ali Khan, Usman Rafiq, Saurabh Netravalkar

UAE vs USA Squads:

UAE Full Squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind, Basil Hameed, Ethan D’Souza, Muhammad Jawadullah, Aayan Afzal Khan, Asif Khan, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Rameez Shahzad, Junaid Siddique, Aryansh Sharma, Sanchit Sharma.

USA Full Squad: Monank Patel (c), Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Jones, Abhishek Paradkar, Gajanand Singh, Jessy Singh, Nostush Kenjige, Shayan Jahangir, Usman Rafiq, Nisarg Patel, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Kyle Philip.

UAE vs USA Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Takashinga Sports Club can provide good support to batters. The team opting to chase may well have the advantage, if we go by previous results. Bowlers can get some assistance from the pitch in the second half of the game.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES