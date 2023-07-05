Home

UAE Vs USA: When And Where To Watch, Live Streaming Of ICC World Cup Qualifier

UAE vs USA ICC World Cup Qualifier: This match will determine the 9th spot in the competition. The game will take place at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare.

The UAE vs USA game will start from 12:30 PM IST.

The ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 started off with ten team looking to book their names for the remaining two spots in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Sri Lanka have successfully secured one of the berths, while the other position is still up for grabs. The sides that failed to qualify from the group stage will compete for 9th place. On July 6, Thursday, United Arab Emirates will take on the United States for this spot. This game will take place at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare. USA suffered a defeat in the 7th-place semi-finals and will now look to end the tournament on a high note by clinching a victory. Similarly, UAE have not delivered throughout the series and are currently sitting at the bottom of the Group B points table.

Ahead of the UAE vs USA World Cup Qualifier, here is everything you need to know.

When Is The UAE vs USA ICC World Cup Qualifier Match?

The UAE vs USA ICC World Cup Qualifier will be played on Thursday, July 6.

At What Time Does The UAE vs USA ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match Start?

The UAE vs USA ICC World Cup Qualifier match will begin at 9:00 AM Local Time and 12:30 PM IST.

Where Is The UAE vs USA ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match Being Played?

The UAE vs USA ICC World Cup Qualifier match will be played at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare.

Where Can You Watch The UAE vs USA ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 On TV In India?

The UAE vs USA ICC World Cup Qualifier fixture can be viewed on the Star Sports Network (SS1 SD+HD).

Where Can You Watch UAE vs USA ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match Online In India?

One can watch UAE vs USA ICC World Cup Qualifier ODI match online on the FanCode and Disney+ Hotstar apps.

UAE vs USA: Full Squads

UAE Full Squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind, Basil Hameed, Ethan D’Souza, Muhammad Jawadullah, Aayan Afzal Khan, Asif Khan, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Rameez Shahzad, Junaid Siddique, Aryansh Sharma, Sanchit Sharma.

USA Full Squad: Monank Patel (c), Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Jones, Abhishek Paradkar, Gajanand Singh, Jessy Singh, Nostush Kenjige, Shayan Jahangir, Usman Rafiq, Nisarg Patel, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Kyle Philip.

