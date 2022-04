UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction 1st T20I

UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 2022 Fantasy Hints Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain – UAE Women vs Hong kong Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Ajman at 8.30 PM IST April 27, Wednesday.

Here is the UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and UAE-W vs HK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, UAE-W vs HK-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, UAE-W vs HK-W Playing 11sUAE-W vs HK-W, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – UAE Women vs Hong kong Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – UAE Women vs Hong kong Women 2022.

TOSS – The UAE Women vs Hong kong Women toss will take place at 8 PM (IST).

Time – 08:30 PM

Venue: Malek Cricket Ground, Ajman

UAE-W vs HK-W My Dream11 Team

Priyanjali Jain, Theertha Satish, Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Shanzeen Shahzad, Yasmin Daswani, Hiu Ying Cheung, Natasha Miles, Iqra Sahar, Maryam Bibi, Rinitha Rajith

Captain: Yasmin Daswani Vice Captain: Iqra Sahar

UAE-W vs HK-W Probable Playing XI

UAE Women: Priyanjali Jain, Theertha Satish, Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Chamani Seneviratna, Chaya Mughal, Shubha Venkataraman, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Rinitha Rajith

Hong Kong Women: Shanzeen Shahzad, Yasmin Daswani, Hiu Ying Cheung, Natasha Miles, Heiley Lui, Mariko Hill, Kary Chan, Sin Yee Ho, Tammy Chu, Iqra Sahar, Maryam Bibi