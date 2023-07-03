UCB Vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
UCB Vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – United Csalad Budapest vs Blinders Blizzards, Playing 11s For Today’s Match GB Oval 2.45 PM IST July 3, Monday
Here is the ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and UCB Vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, UCB Vs BLB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, UCB Vs BLB Playing 11s ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction United Csalad Budapest vs Blinders Blizzards, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS, ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Series.
TOSS – The ECS T10 Hungary 2022 toss between United Csalad Budapest and Blinders Blizzards will take place at 2.15 PM IST
Time – July 3, 2.45 PM IST
Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.
UCB Vs BLB Dream11 Team
Wicket-Keeper: M Ikram
Batsmen: J Murrell, S Madhu, W Khalid
All-Rounders: O Zahid(c), A Darapureddy, M des Fontaine, A Hafeez(vc)
Bowlers: G Abbas-II, A Shabaz, M Ali
UCB Vs BLB Probable Playing XIs
United Csalad: Vinoth Ravindran(WK), Anil Pattanaik(WK)(C), Jack Murrell, Ahmad Alam, Kasir Ahmed, Mark des-Fontaine, Ashrith Darapureddy, Himanshu Tyagi, Ghulam Abbas-II, Francis Farrell, Ajithkumar Murugesan
Blinders Blizzards: Mutte Ikram(WK), Adnan Khan(WK), Bilal Muringakkodan, Waqar Khalid, Irfan Khan, Omer Zahid, Ahmed Hafeez, Nishantha Liyanage, Ali Shabaz, Mohid Ali, Sharafali Nazar
