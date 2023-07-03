UCB Vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Home

UCB Vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – United Csalad Budapest vs Blinders Blizzards, Playing 11s For Today’s Match GB Oval 2.45 PM IST July 3, Monday

TOSS – The ECS T10 Hungary 2022 toss between United Csalad Budapest and Blinders Blizzards will take place at 2.15 PM IST

Time – July 3, 2.45 PM IST



Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

UCB Vs BLB Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: M Ikram

Batsmen: J Murrell, S Madhu, W Khalid

All-Rounders: O Zahid(c), A Darapureddy, M des Fontaine, A Hafeez(vc)

Bowlers: G Abbas-II, A Shabaz, M Ali

UCB Vs BLB Probable Playing XIs

United Csalad: Vinoth Ravindran(WK), Anil Pattanaik(WK)(C), Jack Murrell, Ahmad Alam, Kasir Ahmed, Mark des-Fontaine, Ashrith Darapureddy, Himanshu Tyagi, Ghulam Abbas-II, Francis Farrell, Ajithkumar Murugesan

Blinders Blizzards: Mutte Ikram(WK), Adnan Khan(WK), Bilal Muringakkodan, Waqar Khalid, Irfan Khan, Omer Zahid, Ahmed Hafeez, Nishantha Liyanage, Ali Shabaz, Mohid Ali, Sharafali Nazar

