UCB vs BLB Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Hungary

United Csalad vs Blinders Blizzards Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Hungary- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s UCB vs BLB at GB Oval, Szodliget: In match no. 19 of ECS T10 Hungary tournament, United Csalad will take on Blinders Blizzards in back-to-back matches at the GB Oval, Szodliget on Friday. The ECS T10 Hungary UCB vs BLB match will start at 4:30 PM IST – July 2. United Csalad are in the middle of an ordinary run in the T10 tournament as they have registered just two wins and tasted four defeats so far. They haven’t played to their potential so far and failed to live up to the expectations in all three departments. On the other hand, bottom-dwellers Blinders Blizzards are already out of the tournament. They have managed to win just one game and lost a total of five encounters so far. Here is the ECS T10 Hungary Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and UCB vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, UCB vs BLB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, UCB vs BLB Probable XIs ECS T10 Hungary, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – United Csalad vs Blinders Blizzards, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Hungary. Also Read - DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin T20 League FINAL: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips - Darwin Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club, Playing 11s And Team News From Gardens Oval at 1:30 PM IST July 2 Friday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Hungary toss between United Csalad and Blinders Blizzards will take place at 4 PM IST – July 2. Also Read - COB vs ROT Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Hungary: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- Cobra Cricket Club vs Royal Tigers, Playing XIs For Today's Match 17 at GB Oval, Szodliget at 12:30 PM IST July 2 Friday

Time: 4:30 PM IST. Also Read - ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- England vs Sri Lanka, Playing 11s, Team News From Kennington Oval at 5:30 PM IST July 1 Thursday

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

UCB vs BLB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Vinoth Ravindran (C), Sachin Chauhan

Batsmen – Ashrith Darapureddy, Hrishikesh Chekuri, Usama Kajla

All-rounders – Hassan Ashfaq, Amit Parihar, Omer Zahid (VC)

Bowlers – Francis Farrell, Kamran Wahid, Muhammad Uzair

UCB vs BLB Probable Playing XIs

United Csalad: Hassan Ashfaq, Vinoth Ravindran (wk), Saad Akib, Hrishi Chekuri, Ashrith Darapureddy, Amit Parihar, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Satyender Parihar, Raghav Sharma, Anil Pattanaik (C), Francis Farrell.

Blinders Blizzards: Sachin Chauhan (C), Omer Zahid, Amjad Aziz, Kamran Wahid, Usama Kajla, Onur Ozkul, Muhammad Uzair, Rahul Goyal, Zubair Muzaffar Bhat, Jassi Singh, Anup Gupta.

UCB vs BLB Squads

United Csalad: Amit Parihar, Anil Pattanaik (C), Khushal Gabhane, Jack Murrell, Vinoth Ravindran (WK), Bobby Patel, Kamran Shah, Vinod Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Satyender Parihar, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Loysten Sebastian, Rameez Hashmi, Raghav Sharma, Hassan Ashfaq, Satyam Subhash, Ashrith Darapureddy, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Hrishi Chekuri, Madhu Sabbavarapu, Saad Akib, Francis Farrell, Adam Karn, Fasih Atif and Kashif Muhammad.

Blinders Blizzards: Amjad Aziz, Muhammad Uzair, Anup Gupta, Ishfaq Bhat, Onur Ozkul, Usama Kajla, Ehsan Sherani, Jassi Singh, Kamran Wahid, Omer Zahid, Mehraj Haris, Ali Shan, Hasnain Meer, Hemanth Perumal, Rahul Goyal, Madhav Gupta, Sachin Chauhan, Zubair Muzaffar Bhat.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ UCB Dream11 Team/ BLB Dream11 Team/ United Csalad Dream11 Team Prediction/ Blinders Blizzards Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Hungary/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.