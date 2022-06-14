UCB vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Fantasy Hints

TOSS – The ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Series toss between United Csalad and Budapest Blinders will take place at 11.30 AM & 1.30 PM IST

Time – June 13, 12 PM & 2 PM IST



Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

UCB vs BUB My Dream 11 Team

Maaz Bhaiji, Izharullah Kokihil, Ashrith Darapureddy, Kalum Nandika, Asanka Weligamage, Abbas Ghani, Dheeraj Gaikwad(C), Mark des-Fontaine (vc), Salman Khan-II, Ali Yalmaz, Mehrah Haris

UCB vs BUB Probable Playing XI

United Csalad: Abhishek Shetty, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Amit Parihar, Anil Pattanaik, Ashrith Darapureddy, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Francis Farrell, Ghulam Abbas, Izharullah Kokihil, Jack Murrell, Satyender Parihar, Saurabh Mehta,

Budapest Blinders: Maaz Bhaiji, Amjad Aziz, Usama Kajla, Asanka Weligamage, Mahela Daub, Abbas Ghani, Rahul Goyal, Zubair Muzaffar-Bhat, Danyal Akbar, Ali Yalmaz, Salman Khan-II