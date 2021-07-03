UCB vs BUB Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Hungary

United Csalad vs Budapest Blinders Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Hungary- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's UCB vs BUB at GB Oval, Szodliget: In Qualifier 2 of ECS T10 Hungary tournament, United Csalad in a high-voltage clash at the GB Oval, Szodliget on Saturday. The ECS T10 Hungary UCB vs BUB match will start at 5:30 PM IST – July 3. United Csalad finished at the fourth position on the points table of this season of the FanCode ECS T10 Hungary, whereas Budapest Blinders ended the group stages at the top of the points table.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Hungary toss between United Csalad and Budapest Blinders will take place at 5 PM IST – July 3.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

UCB vs BUB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper– Vinoth Ravindran (VC), Maaz Bhaiji

Batsmen – Ashrith Darapureddy, Ali Farasat, Hrishikesh Chekuri

All-rounders – Abbas Ghani (C), Hassan Ashfaq, Asanka Weligamage

Bowlers – Salman Khan-II, Nishantha Liyanage, Dheeraj Gaikwad

UCB vs BUB Probable Playing XIs

United Csalad: Khushal Gabhane, Raghav Sharma, Kamran Shah, Amit Parihar, Ashrith Darapureddy, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Vinoth Ravindran (C/wk), Hassan Ashfaq, Hrishi Chekuri, Francis Farrell, Adam Karn.

Budapest Blinders: Steffan Gooch (C), Sandeep Mohandas, Maaz Bhaiji (wk), Salman Khan, Danyal Akbar, Ali Yalmaz, Asanka Weligamage, Ali Farasat, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Abbas Ghani, Izhar Khan

UCB vs BUB Squads

United Csalad: Amit Parihar, Anil Pattanaik (C), Khushal Gabhane, Jack Murrell, Vinoth Ravindran (WK), Bobby Patel, Kamran Shah, Vinod Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Satyender Parihar, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Loysten Sebastian, Rameez Hashmi, Raghav Sharma, Hassan Ashfaq, Satyam Subhash, Ashrith Darapureddy, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Hrishi Chekuri, Madhu Sabbavarapu, Saad Akib, Francis Farrell, Adam Karn, Fasih Atif and Kashif Muhammad.

Budapest Blinders: Amjad Aziz, Muhammad Uzair, Anup Gupta, Ishfaq Bhat, Onur Ozkul, Usama Kajla, Ehsan Sherani, Jassi Singh, Kamran Wahid, Omer Zahid, Mehraj Haris, Ali Shan, Hasnain Meer, Hemanth Perumal, Rahul Goyal, Madhav Gupta, Sachin Chauhan, Zubair Muzaffar Bhat.

