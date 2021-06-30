UCB vs COB Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Hungary

United Csalad vs Cobra Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Hungary- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s UCB vs COB at GB Oval, Szodliget: In match no. 13 of ECS T10 Hungary tournament, United Csalad will take on Cobra Cricket Club in back-to-back matches at the GB Oval, Szodliget on Thursday. The ECS T10 Hungary UCB vs COB match will start at 12:30 PM IST – July 1. United Csalad have won two out of their four ECS T10 Hungary matches and currently find themselves lying at the penultimate position in the points table. They lost their last match against Budapest Blinders by 32 runs. On the other hand, Cobra Cricket Club have also won two out of their four matches and are currently placed in the third spot in the ECS T10 Hungary standings. They lost their last match to Budapest Blinders by 10 wickets. Here is the ECS T10 Hungary Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and UCB vs COB Dream11 Team Prediction, UCB vs COB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, UCB vs COB Probable XIs ECS T10 Hungary, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – United Csalad vs Cobra Cricket Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Hungary. Also Read - WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips West Indies vs Pakistan, Playing 11s For Today's T20I at Vivian Richards Stadium 11:30 PM IST June 30 Wednesday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Hungary toss between United Csalad and Cobra Cricket Club will take place at 12 PM IST – July 1. Also Read - NOR vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast North Group: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- Northamptonshire vs Durham, Playing 11s, Team News From County Ground at 11 PM IST June 30 Wednesday

Time: 12:30 PM IST. Also Read - GHF vs KIT Dream11 Team Prediction Asian Champions League: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- Guangzhou FC vs Kitchee SC, Playing 11s, Team News From Chang Arena at 7.30 PM IST June 30 Wednesday

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

UCB vs COB My Dream11 Team

Vinoth Ravindran, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Jogi Sehgal, Shiekh Rasik (C), Ashrith Darapureddy (VC), Hassan Ashfaq, Amit Parihar, Sanjay Kumar, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Francis Farrell.

UCB vs COB Probable Playing XIs

United Csalad: Anil Pattanaik (C), Hassan Ashfaq, Vinoth Ravindran (WK), Ashrith Darapureddy, Saad Akib, Amit Parihar, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Loysten Sebastian, Raghav Sharma, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Francis Farrell.

Cobra Cricket Club: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (C & WK), Anuj Kumar, Hafeez Ullah, Shiekh Rasik, Ravi Yadav, Jogi Sehgal, Sanjay Kumar, Nitin Narve, Ashu Mathur, Vishnu Vasudev, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka.

UCB vs COB Squads

United Csalad: Amit Parihar, Anil Pattanaik (C), Khushal Gabhane, Jack Murrell, Vinoth Ravindran (WK), Bobby Patel, Kamran Shah, Vinod Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Satyender Parihar, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Loysten Sebastian, Rameez Hashmi, Raghav Sharma, Hassan Ashfaq, Satyam Subhash, Ashrith Darapureddy, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Hrishi Chekuri, Madhu Sabbavarapu, Saad Akib, Francis Farrell, Adam Karn, Fasih Atif and Kashif Muhammad.

Cobra Cricket Club: Nitin Narve, Vishnu Vasudev, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (C & WK), Satish Inakoti, Anuj Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Ashu Mathur, Kailash Chander, Srinivas Mandali, Achuk Singh, Duncan Shoebridge, Arun Venkatarajan, Jogi Sehgal, Shiekh Rasik, Ravi Yadav, Rahul Wasnik, Cicil Kurian, Amit Pandey, Amal Jacob, Hafeez Ullah, Deepak Mallappa and Mohmand Rahmatullah.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ UCB Dream11 Team/ COB Dream11 Team/ United Csalad Dream11 Team Prediction/ Cobra Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Hungary/ Online Cricket Tips and more.