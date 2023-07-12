Home

UCB vs DEV Dream11 Prediction For ECS Hungary T10: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs

Check here the UCB vs DEV dream11 prediction for today's ECS Hungary T10 match to be played at the GB Oval, Szodliget. The game will start at 2:45 PM.

The Debrecen Vikings may pull off an upset over the United Csalad Budapest.

United Csalad Budapest will be taking on Debrecen Vikings on July 12 in the 47th match of the ECS Hungary T10. The match will start at 2:45 PM. Both teams have had a mixed outing recently and will be looking to get back to their winning ways. UCB have dominated the head-to-head match-up between the two teams defeating the Vikings on both occasions they have met. Saurabh Mehta and Ashrith Darapureddy have been their best performers and the fans will be expecting the duo to lead them to victory. UCB will be the favourites to win the match. But, things can change quickly in a T10 match and the Vikings have the ability to pull off an upset.

Here is everything you need to know about the ECS Hungary T10 match between United Csalad Budapest and Debrecen Vikings.

UCB vs DEV Match Details

Date- July 12

Time- 02:45 PM IST

Venue- GB Oval, Szodliget

UCB vs DEV Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Ashrith Darapureddy

Vice-captain: Usama Kajla

Wicketkeepers: Mamoon Khan

Batsmen: Vinoth Ravindran, Jack Murrell, Saurabh Mehta, Hafizullah Noori, Hassan Nazir, Usama Kajla

Allrounders: Ashrith Darapureddy

Bowlers: Ghulam Abbas, Usaar Ghori, Usama Habib

UCB vs DEV Probable XIs:

United Csalad Budapest : Ashrith Darapureddy, Vinoth Ravindran, Kasir Ahmed, Madhu Sabbavarapu, Anil Pattanaik(wk), Jack Murrell, Saurabh Mehta, Ramesh Velmurugan, Ghulam Abbas, Fasih Atif, Francis Farrell

Debrecen Vikings: Mamoon Khan(wk), Wahab Baig, Ahmed Khan (captain), Usama Kajla, Ali Shan, Hafizullah Noori, Usaar Ghori, Usama Habib, Muhammad Tanveer, Hassan Nazir, Hasnain Fiaz

UCB vs DEV Squads:

United Csalad Budapest Squad: Anil Pattanaik, Vinoth Ravindran, Jack Murrell, Madhu Sabbavarapu, Saurabh Mehta, Ashrith Darapureddy, Himanshu Tyagi, Mark Des Fontaine, Ghulam Abbas-II, Francis Farrell, Taha Khan, Sellathurai Kanagaraj, Ajithkumar Murugesan, Kasir Ahmed, Ramesh Velmurugan, Abdullah Baloch, Kailash Sankar, Fasih Arif, Ahmad Alam, Ravichandran Rajendran

Debrecen Vikings Squad: Usman Kajla, Hafizullah Noori, Mohammad Rakib, Mammond Khan, Hassan Nazir, Suleman Muhammad, Tahir Hafeez, Ahmed Khan, Hasnain Fiaz, Wahab Baig, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Tanveer, Hritk Jesani, Usaar Ghori, Faria Iqbal, Mamoon Khan, Parviz Khyber, Ali Shan Nawaz, Abdul Sultan

UCB vs DEV: Pitch Report

The pitch offers support to bother batters and bowlers. The team winning the toss may elect to bat and put up a competitive total.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

