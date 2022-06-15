UCB vs DEV Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Fantasy Hints

TOSS – The ECS T10 Hungary 2022 Series toss between United Csalad and Debrecen Vikings will take place at 4 PM IST

Time – 3.30 PM IST, June 15



Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

UCB vs DEV My Dream 11 Team

V Ravindran, S Akib, J Murrell(C), A Darapureddy, G Saha(VC), H Ahmed, M des Fontaine, A Khan, A Shan-I, O Ozkul, J Vallurupalli

UCB vs DEV Probable Playing XI

UCB: Vinoth Ravindran, Ashrith Darapureddy, Jack Murrell, Sabbavarapu Madhu, Amit Parihar, Mark Des Fontaine, Abhishek Shetty, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Francis Farrell, Satyender Pariharh.

DEV: Muhammad Kashif-II, Haseeb Ahmed, Hassan Nazir, Rakibul Rifat, Gopal Saha, Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Hasnain Meer, Mueez Ul Hassan, Onur Ozkul, Ali Shan-1, Areeb Azhar.