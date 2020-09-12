Dream11 Tips And Prediction

United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Romania 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s UCC vs BAC at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County: After the success of the ECS T10 – Bulgaria tournament, it’s time to shift our focus and base to another T10 tournament – this time in Romania. The T10 competition in Romania will be played only for two days. Only four teams are participating in the tournament and the top three teams will eventually seal their spots in the knockouts. These are Baneasa Cricket Club, Cluj Cricket Club, Indian Cricket Club and United Cricket Club. All the matches will be played in a single round-robin format. United Cricket Club will be taking on Baneasa Cricket Club at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, IIfov County. The ECS T10 Romania UCC vs BAC will begin at 6.30 PM IST. While the top side would directly qualify for the final, second and third-placed teams would play the eliminator. This will be the second game of the tournament for both sides and the neutral can expect it to be a run-fest. Here’s the UCC vs BAC Dream11 Team Prediction, UCC vs BAC Dream11 Tips, and UCC vs BAC Dream11 Team Player List for this match. Also Read - KET vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kent vs Sussex T20 Match at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury 6.30 PM IST September 12

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Romania 2020 match toss between United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club will take place at 6.15 PM (IST) – September 12. Also Read - CLJ vs ICC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Romania 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Cluj Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club T10 Match at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County 4.30 PM IST September 12

Time: 6.30 PM IST Also Read - ICC vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Romania 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Indian Cricket Club vs United Cricket Club T10 Match at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County 2.30 PM IST September 12

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Imran- Haider

Batsmen: Dharmendra Manani, Shantanu Vashisht, Adnan Hanif

All-Rounders: Moiz Muhammad, Ramesh Satheesan, Rohit Kumar

Bowlers: Divakharr Sundararajan, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Hasnain Tawawala, Ijaz Hussain

UCC vs BAC Probable Playing XIs

United Cricket Club: Imran- Haider (WK), Dharmendra Manani, Kaustubh Chavan, Rajesh- Kumar Jr, Shantanu Vashisht, Moiz Muhammad, Ramesh Satheesan, Abhishek Stan Ahuja, Syed Ali Zain, Divakharr Sundararajan, Aftab Ahmed Kayani.

Baneasa Cricket Club: Abdul Shakoor (WK), Zeeshan Mazhar, Adnan Hanif, Syed Atif, Rohit Kumar, Samim Ahmad, Rashid Mukhtar, Mihai Rusen, Alex Petrea, Hasnain Tawawala, Ijaz Hussaini.

UCC vs BAC Squads

United Cricket Club (UCC): Imran- Haider, Lalit Panjabi, Cosmin Zavoiu, Dharmendra Manani, Kaustubh Chavan, Rajesh- Kumar Jr, Shantanu Vashisht, Moiz Muhammad, Ramesh Satheesan, Abhishek Stan Ahuja, Syed Ali Zain, Divakharr Sundararajan, Saroj Deuja, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Hammad Ahmed Kayani, Pavel Florin.

Baneasa Cricket Club (BAC): Abdul Shakoor, Zeeshan Mazhar, Adnan Hanif, Syed Atif, Rohit Kumar, Samim Ahmad, Rashid Mukhtar, Mihai Rusen, Alex Petrea, Hasnain Tawawala, Ijaz Hussain, Saad Mohsin, Peter Masiah, Supinder Hayer, Abhay Malyan, Peter Danci, Nouman Rana, Umair Mir, Waqar Abbasi, Saeed Ahmad, Zafar Ullah, Irfan Haider, Haamid Farooqui, Riyas Mohammad, Sheraz Gondal.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAC Dream11 Team/ UCC Dream11 Team/ Baneasa Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ United Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 Romania/ Online Cricket Tips and more.