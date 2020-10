Dream11 Team Prediction

UCC vs FCC ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 Match 43: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's United CC Girona vs Fateh CC T10 Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 5 PM IST October 26 Monday:

In the third match of ECS T10 – Barcelona on magnificent Monday, United CC Girona will square off against Fateh CC in match no. 43 at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona UCC vs FCC match will begin at 5 PM IST – October 26. A win in this game will be crucial for both United CC Girona vs Fateh CC.

Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 – Barcelona match 43 – UCC vs FCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fateh CC Dream11 Tips, UCC vs FCC Probable Playing XIs, UCC vs FCC Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Barcelona, UCC vs FCC Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between United CC Girona vs Fateh CC will take place at 4.30 PM IST – October 26.

Time: 5 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

UCC vs FCC My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Muhammad Ehsan (c)

Batters – Manjinder Singh Lovely, Khalid Ahmadi, Aziz Mohammad Babarkrkhail (vc)

All-Rounders – Happy Singh, Sumair Safdar Khan, Randip Singh Daid

Bowlers – Rajiv Singh, Kamran Muhammad, Syed Faisal Hussain, Gurvinder Singh

SQUADS

United CC Girona:

Mirza Imtiaz Asghar (c), Amar Shakoor, Muhammad Shabbir, Aziz Mohammad, Raja Abbas, Sumair Safdar Khan, Muhammad Kamran, Syed Faisal Hussain, Syed Shafaat Ali/Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Ehsan (wk), Paramvir Singh, Muhammad Shakeel, Sheroz Ahmed, Syed Shafaat Ali/Khalid Ahmadi, Hikmat Khan, Abid Mahboob, Rajwinder Singh

Fateh CC:

Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Randip Singh Daid, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Gurpreet Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Amanbir Singh Sran, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Davinder Singh, Ali Rafiq, Manvir Singh.

