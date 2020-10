UCC vs FZL Dream11 Tips And Prediction

United CC Girona vs Falco Zalmi CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's UCC vs FZL at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: We are into the final day of the ongoing ECS T10 tournament in Barcelona. Two semifinals, one bronze medal match and the finale will be played today. In the first semifinal, United CC Girona will take the field against Falco Zalmi CC.

United CC Girona vs Falco Zalmi CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC will take place at 12:30 PM IST – October 30.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

UCC vs FZL My Dream11 Team

Awais Ahmed (captain), Sumair Safdar Khan (vice-captain), Kamran Raja, Shahbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Kamran, Syed Faisal Hussain, Tanveer Iqbal, Muhammad Ehsan, Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi, Adeel Sarwar

UCC vs FZL Probable Playing XIs

United CC Girona: Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Shabbir, Muhammad Ehsan, Aziz Mohammad, Raja Abbas, Sumair Safdar Khan, Muhammad Kamran, Syed Faisal Hussain, Khalid Ahmadi, Paramvir Singh

Falco Zalmi CC: Awais Ahmed, Kamran Raja, Adeel Sarwar, Nadeem Shahzad, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Adnan Ghazanfar, Khawar Javed

UCC vs FZL Full Squads

United CC Girona: Muhammad Ehsan, Paramvir Singh, Muhammad Shakeel, Sheroz Ahmed, Syed Shafaat Ali, Hikmat Khan, Abid Mahboob, Rajwinder Singh, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Shabbir, Aziz Mohammad, Raja Abbas, Sumair Safdar Khan, Muhammad Kamran, Syed Faisal Hussain, Khalid Ahmadi

Falco Zalmi CC: Atif Muhammad, Adnan Ghazanfar, Khawar Javed, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Awais Khan, Javed Akram, Awais Ahmed, Kamran Raja, Adeel Sarwar, Nadeem Shahzad, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed

