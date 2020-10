UCC vs HCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

United CC Girona vs Hawks CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Guru Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s UCC vs HCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: United CC Girona vs Hawks CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of UCC vs HCC, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020, Hawks CC Dream11 Team Player List, United CC Girona Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips United CC Girona vs Hawks CC ECS T10 – Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – UCC vs HCC T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction – United CC Girona vs Hawks CC ECS T10 Barcelona 2020, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona Also Read - CTT vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Catalunya Tigers CC vs United CC Girona T10 Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 4.30 PM IST Tuesday October 20

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match 28 Toss between United CC Girona and Hawks CC will take place at 8 PM IST – October 20. Also Read - HCC vs PKCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Hawks CC vs Pakcelona CC T10 Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 2.30 PM IST Tuesday October 20

Time: 8.30 PM IST. Also Read - KXIP vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 38 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Tuesday October 20

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

UCC vs HCC My Dream11 Team

Khalid Ahmadi (captain), Muhammad Ehsan (vice-captain), Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif, Muhammad Sheraz, Inzamam Gulfam, Naqash Ahmad, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Aziz Mohammad Babarkrkhail, Sumair Safdar Khan, Amar Shakoor Jan

UCC vs HCC Squads

United CC Girona: Muhammad Shabbir, Muhammad Shakeel, Sheroz Ahmed, Khalid Ahmadi, Mirza Basharat Aziz, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Raja Umer Abbas, Aziz Mohammad Babarkrkhail, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Shakil Ahmed-II, Paramvir Singh, Sumair Safdar Khan, Tarandeep Singh Pannu, Rajwinder Singh-II, Abid Mahboob, Adil Ali, Muhammad Ehsan, Amar Shakoor Jan, Imran Ishaque Shahid, Sachin, Kamran Muhammad, Syed Faisal Hussain, Muhammad Sheraz, Shafat Ali Syed, Harvinder Singh, Suleman Akhtar Lodhi, Hikmat Khan-II

Hawks CC: Abdul Haseeb, Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif, Muhammad Bilal, Adnan Zia, Amir Ali, Inzamam Gulfam, Naqash Ahmad, Umair Muhammad, Kamraan Zia, Muhammad Sanaullah, Amir Hamza, Muhammad Hanzala, Hassan Mujtaba, Khurram Shahzad Shahzad, Zafar Farhan, Waheed Elahi

Check Dream11 Prediction/ UCC Dream11 Team/ HCC Dream11 Team/ United CC Girona Dream11 Team Prediction/ Hawks CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.