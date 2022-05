UCC vs LOM Dream11 Tips And Prediction ECS T10 Landskrona 2022 Series

UCC vs LOM Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Landskrona 2022 Series Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – United Cricket Club vs Lomma, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Landskorna Cricket Club, Landskrona, Sweden, 12:30 & 2:30 PM IST May 11, Wednesday

Here is the ECS T10 Landskrona 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and UCC vs LOM Dream11 Team Prediction, UCC vs LOM Fantasy Cricket Prediction, UCC vs LOM Playing 11s ECS T10 Landskrona 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction United Cricket Club vs Lomma, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS ,ECS T10 Landskrona 2022 Series.

TOSS – The EECS T10 Landskrona 2022 T10 Series toss between United Cricket Club vs Lomma will take place at 12:30 & 2:30 PM IST.

Time – 12:00 & 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Landskorna Cricket Club, Sweden

UCC vs LOM My Dream 11 Team

Ibrahim Ahmad, Vivek Kurup, Israr Khan-II, Zulki Rashid, Raees Ahmed, Rashid Mehmood-II , Najam Haque, Irfan Mehmood, Usman Mughal, Ifzan Afzal, Mohsin Aziz

Captain: Usman Mughal Vice Captain: Raees Ahmed

UCC vs LOM Probable XI

United Cricket Club: Israr Khan, Rashid Mehmood©, Ifzan Afzal, Latif Sulehri, Vivek Kurup, Usman Mughal, Rohit Kumar, Waleed ul Hassan(wk), Aamir Janjua, Mortaza Sherzad, Muhammad Sameer

Lomma: Sajid Ahmed, Najam Haque©, Ibrahim Ahmad(wk), Irfan Mehmood, Zulkifl Rashid, Raees Ahmad, Mohsin Aziz, Jamal Bajwa, Masood Malik, Mohsin Ahmed, Haroon Sediai