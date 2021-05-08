UCC vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips

UCC vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, ECS T10 Prague Match 24 – Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For United CC vs Prague Barbarians Vandals, 6:30 PM IST, 8th May.

United CC will lock horns against Prague Barbarians Vandals in the 24th match of the ECS T10 Prague on Saturday. Prague Barbarians Vandals have got off to a good start as they have won three out of the five matches they have played whereas United CC have lost all the three games. Thus, PBV will look to continue the good show whereas UCC will look to register their maiden win of the tournament.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Prague toss between United CC vs Prague Barbarians Vandals will take place at 6 PM IST – May 8.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

UCC vs PBV My Dream11 Team

Captain: Pramod Bagauly, Vice-captain: Rhuturaj Magare

Wicketkeeper: Divyendra Singh

Batsmen: Shyamal Joshi, Rhuturaj Magare, Sahil Grover

All-rounders: Mustafa Nawab, Pramod Bagauly, Sabawoon Davizi, Pradeep Gangappa

Bowlers: Pankaj Pundir, Saurabh Awati, Uday Gali

UCC vs PBV Probable Playing XIs

Prague Barbarians Vandals: Sahil Grover, Pradeep Gangappa, Sabawoon Davizi, Sumit Pokhriyal, Divyendra Singh, Jahanur Hoque, Vamshi Krishna, Yashwantha Salian, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Pankaj Pundir, Uday Gali

United CC: Pramod Bagauly (C), Shyamal Joshi, Amit Pangarkar, Neelesh Pandit, Chetan Sharma, Mustafa Nawab, Abhimanyu Singh (wk), Ayush Sharma, Piyushsingh Baghel, Manish Singh, Ritesh Khanna.

UCC vs PBV Squads

Prague Barbarians Vandals Sahil Grover, Pradeep Gangappa, Sabawoon Davizi, Sumit Pokhriyal, Divyendra Singh (C), Jahanur Hoque, Vamshi Krishna, Yashwantha Salian, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Pankaj Pundir, Uday Gali, Bilal Samad, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amritpal Rai, Piyush Kumar, Ravi Sangam, Sagar Madhireddy, Pydi Karthik, Andrew Sim

United CC: Abhiskeh Deshpande, Manish Singh, Meet Parikh, Rhuturaj Magare, Senthil Kumar, Shashvat Raizada, Shyamal Joshi, Vivek Shankar, Chaitanya Parachure, Mustafa Nawab, Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Saurabh Await, Ayush Sharma, Kunal Deshmukh, Piyushsingh Baghel, Rakesh Bomishetti, Ritesh Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh, Amit Pangarkar, Chetan Sharma, Ghanshyam Kumar.

