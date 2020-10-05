UCC vs PRS Dream11 Tips And Prediction

United CC vs Prague Spartans Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Prague 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's UCC vs PRS Match 3 at Scott Page Field:

The European Cricket Series T10 continues with its latest tournament in Prague. Five teams will take part in the five-day event including Prague CC, Prague Barbarians, Prague Spartans, United CC and Vinohrady CC

There will be 14 matches and all of them will be played at Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague in Prague.

After 10 matches, there will be playoffs including Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and then the Final.

October 5 Schedule

#Match 1, United CC vs Vinohrady CC, 1:30 PM IST

#Match 2, Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans, 3:30 PM IST

#Match 3, United CC vs Prague Spartans, 5:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Prague 2020 match toss between United CC and Prague Spartans will take place at 5:00 PM (IST) – October 5.

Match Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

UCC vs PRS My Dream11 Team

Chaitanya Parchure (captain), Arpan Shukla (vice-captain), Arman Bhuiyan, Neelesh Pandit, Rhuturaj Magare, S Kumar Valliveti, Ghanshyam Kumar, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Pramod Bagauly, Prath Bhaldohiya, Prasannaa Ganesan

UCC vs PRS Squads

United CC: Neelesh Pandit, Shyamal Joshi, Rhuturaj Magare, Kunal Deshmukh, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Santhosh Bemmireddy, Naveen Purandhar, Gokul Namburi, Emon MD Mohiuddin, Keyur Patel, Abhimanyu Singh, Chaitanya Parchure, Arpan Shukla, Meet Parikh, Amit Pangarkar, Umesh Kanyal, Saurabh Awati, Pramod Bagauly, Chetan Sharma, Mustafa Nawab

Prague Spartans: Karthik Ekambaram, Javed Iqbal, Zahid Mahmood, Ghanshyam Kumar, Satyajit Sengupta, Arman Bhuiyan, Suresh Kuramboyina, Shanmugham Ravi, Sandeep Kumar Valliveti, Parth Bhalodiya, Neeraj Tyagi, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Prasannaa Ganesan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Suhaib Wani, Ashutosh Arya, Md Sahadat Hossain Sagor

