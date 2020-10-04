UCC vs VCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

United CC vs Vinohrady CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Prague 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's UCC vs VCC Match 1 at Scott Page Field:

The European Cricket Series T10 continues with its latest tournament in Prague. Five teams will take part in the five-day event including Prague CC, Prague Barbarians, Prague Spartans, United CC and Vinohrady CC

There will be 14 matches and all will be played at Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague in Prague.

After 10 matches, there will be playoffs including Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and then the Final.

October 5 Schedule

#Match 1, United CC vs Vinohrady CC, 1:30 PM IST

#Match 2, Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans, 3:30 PM IST

#Match 3, United CC vs Prague Spartans, 5:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Prague 2020 match toss between United CC and Vinohrady CC will take place at 1:00 PM (IST) – October 5.

Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

UCC vs VCC My Dream11 Team

S Goud (captain), S Joshi (vice-captain), A Singh, P Bagauly, A Yousaf, R Tomar, N Pandit, H Hassan, S Chaudhary, A Shukla, Santhosh Bemmireddy

UCC vs VCC Squads

United CC: Shyamal Joshi, Abhimanyu Singh, Chaitanya Parchure, Arpan Shukla, Meet Parikh, Amit Pangarkar, Umesh Kanyal, Neelesh Pandit, Saurabh Awati, Pramod Bagauly, Chetan Sharma, Mustafa Nawab, Rhuturaj Magare, Kunal Deshmukh, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Santhosh Bemmireddy, Naveen Purandhar, Gokul Namburi, Emon MD Mohiuddin, Keyur Patel

Vinohrady CC: Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Siddarth Goud, Haris Hassan, Lakshay Sharma, Nirmal Kumar, Benjamin Boulton-Smith, Alex Sirisena, Benjamin Soucek, Frederick Heydenrych, Trinity Moyo, Chris Pearce, Arshad Yousafzai, Ritik Tomar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Vojta Hasa, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Kamal Bhinder

