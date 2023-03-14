Home

UCCB vs SAF Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – United CC Bucharest vs Sporting Alfas, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 4 PM IST March 14, Tuesday

UCCB vs SAF Dream11 Team: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The European Cricket League T10 match toss between United CC Bucharest and Sporting Alfas will take place at 3.30 PM IST

Time – 4 PM IST, March 14, Tuesday.

Venue: Cartama Oval.

UCCB vs SAF Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: A Ahmed, R Kumar(c)

Batters: C Munro, A Asif, D Cox, A Unnikrishnan

All Rounders: A Mehmood, G Park(vc)

Bowlers: S Vashisht, J Sunderland, D Walker

UCCB vs SAF Probable Playing XIs

United CC Bucharest: Lalit Panjabi, Rohit Kumar-I (wk), Kaustubh Chavan, Nitesh Jaiswal, Arunkumar Unnikrishnan, Ramesh Satheesan, Abdul Bevinje, Ali Hussain-II (c), Rajesh Kumar-Jr, Shantanu Vashisht, Marian Gherasim

Sporting Alfas: Awais Ahmed (wk), Christian Munoz-Mills, Shakeel Hafiz, Dannyjo Cox, Faran Afzal, Atif Mehmood, Garry Park, Paul Quinlan, Jake Sunderland, Darren Walker, Billy Cox

