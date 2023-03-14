UCCB vs SAF Dream11 Team: All You Need To Know

UCCB vs SAF Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – United CC Bucharest vs Sporting Alfas, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 4 PM IST March 14, Tuesday
Here is the European Cricket League T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and UCCB vs SAF Dream11 Team Prediction, UCCB vs SAF Fantasy Cricket Prediction, UCCB vs SAF Playing 11s European Cricket League T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction United CC Bucharest vs Sporting Alfas, Fantasy Playing Tips – European Cricket League T10.
UCCB vs SAF Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Here is the European Cricket League T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and UCCB vs SAF Dream11 Team Prediction, UCCB vs SAF Fantasy Cricket Prediction, UCCB vs SAF Playing 11s European Cricket League T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction United CC Bucharest vs Sporting Alfas, Fantasy Playing Tips – European Cricket League T10. UCCB vs SAF Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – United CC Bucharest vs Sporting Alfas, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 4 PM IST March 14, Tuesday.
TOSS – The European Cricket League T10 match toss between United CC Bucharest and Sporting Alfas will take place at 3.30 PM IST
You may like to read
Time – 4 PM IST, March 14, Tuesday.
Venue: Cartama Oval.
UCCB vs SAF Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: A Ahmed, R Kumar(c)
Batters: C Munro, A Asif, D Cox, A Unnikrishnan
All Rounders: A Mehmood, G Park(vc)
Bowlers: S Vashisht, J Sunderland, D Walker
UCCB vs SAF Probable Playing XIs
United CC Bucharest: Lalit Panjabi, Rohit Kumar-I (wk), Kaustubh Chavan, Nitesh Jaiswal, Arunkumar Unnikrishnan, Ramesh Satheesan, Abdul Bevinje, Ali Hussain-II (c), Rajesh Kumar-Jr, Shantanu Vashisht, Marian Gherasim
Sporting Alfas: Awais Ahmed (wk), Christian Munoz-Mills, Shakeel Hafiz, Dannyjo Cox, Faran Afzal, Atif Mehmood, Garry Park, Paul Quinlan, Jake Sunderland, Darren Walker, Billy Cox
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.